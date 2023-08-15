Rapid Progress in Construction of Xiang’an Vocational School’s New Campus, Set to Open Next Year

The construction of the new campus of Xiang’an Vocational School in Xiamen is progressing rapidly and is expected to be officially put into use next year. The Development and Reform Bureau of Xiang’an District and the construction unit have confirmed this information.

The new campus of Xiang’an Vocational School is located in Neicuo Town, covering a project land area of over 127,000 square meters, with a total construction area of over 141,000 square meters. The campus will include teaching buildings, comprehensive experimental buildings, training buildings, training workshops, administrative buildings, libraries, and other ancillary facilities. There will also be an underground garage for parking.

From an aerial view, it is evident that all the buildings have completed their main constructions and exterior walls. Simultaneously, the decoration of the basement, installation of water and electricity, and outdoor projects are underway.

The new campus is designed to provide a comfortable living and learning environment for the students. It will offer modern amenities such as 6-person dormitories, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and other sports venues. The campus will have a total of 120 teaching classes, accommodating around 6,000 students, and will employ 520 teaching staff.

The project for the new campus of Xiang’an Vocational School is not only a provincial key project but also a key project of Xiamen’s “7+2+1” education system. This demonstrates its significance and the importance attached to it by the authorities.

As the construction progresses swiftly, the new campus is expected to be completed and ready for use by next year. This development will undoubtedly enhance the educational infrastructure in the Xiang’an District and provide students with modern facilities for their education and personal development.

Editor in charge: Fang Di

