Home News Rapist is sentenced to more than 26 years in prison – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

Rapist is sentenced to more than 26 years in prison – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
Rapist is sentenced to more than 26 years in prison – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

The Attorney General of the Republic reported that José Ademir Benavides was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison, after it was found that he raped a minor under 14 years of age.

According to the authorities, this subject took advantage of the proximity to the minor to abuse her and threaten her with death if she reported him.

After the complaint against him, the authorities began with the pertinent investigations to determine Benavides’s guilt in the act, now he will have to spend several years behind bars. The FGR assures that it will not give impunity to this type of crimes and that all those who commit them will have to pay with the full weight of the law.

See also  Create the Department of Music, one of the goals of the new dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the UPC

You may also like

Building a dream with one heart and starting...

Ferrari in the storm: chaos and general discontent

International Women’s Day: responding to gender issues in...

The dialogue “will only be reopened once the...

OSCAR 2023 – The favorites to win the...

Deputy Alexis Bahunga on the situation in North...

Little growth slowed down the decline in extreme...

Learn the original sound｜Swear an oath to the...

the highly anticipated Ethereum upgrade is getting closer...

Vormsi will have its own universal sports building

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy