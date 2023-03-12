The Attorney General of the Republic reported that José Ademir Benavides was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison, after it was found that he raped a minor under 14 years of age.

According to the authorities, this subject took advantage of the proximity to the minor to abuse her and threaten her with death if she reported him.

After the complaint against him, the authorities began with the pertinent investigations to determine Benavides’s guilt in the act, now he will have to spend several years behind bars. The FGR assures that it will not give impunity to this type of crimes and that all those who commit them will have to pay with the full weight of the law.