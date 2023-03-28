The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) established the guilt of 26 gang members who are attributed the crimes of Aggravated Homicide and Illicit Groups.

The FGR began an investigation based on the testimony that provided key information to resolve approximately thirteen cases of homicides, deprivation of liberty, and missing persons, as well as illegal groups.

The prosecutor in the case explained that the acts committed by the members of the Mara Salvatrucha were to the detriment of different victims, and that they took place in different hamlets, cantons, and municipalities of the departments of La Libertad and Sonsonate, during the period that covers from the year 2014 to the year 2017.

The evidence presented by the Prosecutor’s Office was forceful and a convicting result was achieved for the 26 terrorists; Among the highest sentences, that of Kevin Ernesto Calderón Morales stands out, who was sentenced to 73 years with 4 months in prison, it was stipulated as follows: 13 years with 4 months in prison for the crime of Aggravated Homicide, for being a necessary accomplice; 40 years in prison for the crime of Aggravated Homicide; and 20 years in jail for another homicide case.

Marlon Alexander Ruíz was sentenced to 64 years in prison, 4 years in prison for the crime of Illicit Groups, and for other cases of Aggravated Homicide 40 years and 20 years in prison.

Likewise, Jonathan Alexander Corado Maravilla was sentenced to a total of 44 years in prison; He was sentenced to 4 years for the crime of Illicit Groups, and 20 years in prison for each crime of Aggravated Homicide that he committed (2, on different dates).

Melvin Antonio Alarcón Pérez was sentenced to 43 years for the crimes of Illicit Groups and two aggravated homicides.

For the rest of the MS terrorists, the sentences imposed range from 3, 4, 9 and 29 years in prison. The Santa Ana Specialized Sentencing Court imposed these sentences.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related