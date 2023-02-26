the rapper Kodak Blackone of the beneficiaries of a pardon from today’s former president Donald Trump before leaving the White House in 2021, is under a detainer issued by Broward County authoritiesneighbor to Miami-Dade, according to local media reports this Sunday.

The order was issued last Thursday, but for now The 25-year-old rapper has not been reported in custody.

Born in Florida and actually named Bill Kahan Kapri, Kodak Black is accused of violating the conditions of his probation for having used drugswhich was detected in the last periodic analysis to which it was submitted.

Kodak Black tested positive for the opioid fentanyl on February 8according to the Local 10 channel, which had access to the document with the arrest warrant.

The rapper, who was convicted of a charge related to possession of weaponsfrom whom he was pardoned by Trump in January 2021, was arrested last year on drug possession and trafficking charges and is awaiting trial.

In a car with expired license plates in which he was driving without a valid permit, the police found inside a small bag of 31 white oxycodone tablets and $74,960 in cash. Court records show that pleaded not guilty to both charges last Julyaccording to Local 10.

The day Kodak Black was pardoned

It is worth remembering that on January 20, 2021, one day before leaving the White House, then-President Donald Trump granted 73 pardons and commuted their respective sentences to 70 othersfollowing a tradition in the US

The far right Steven Bannonwho was a Trump campaign strategist in 2016 and was charged with defrauding donors for the construction of the controversial border wall with Mexico, He was one of the recipients of the presidential pardon, as well as rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.