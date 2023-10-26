Rapper Shiva arrested for performing at the Trentino Music Arena – News

The State Police, coordinated by the Milan Prosecutor’s Office, has carried out a precautionary custody order in prison against the well-known Milanese rapper Shiva, 24 years old, for attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and dangerous explosions.





Last August the rapper performed at the Trentino Music Arena as part of the “Music and entertainment” initiative (organised between 23 and 26 August).





The investigation was born after a shooting in via Cusago, in Settimo Milanese (Milan), on the evening of 11 July, during which two young Milanese men were injured by gunshots in the legs. The episode happened in front of Shiva’s record company. That evening the State Police officers found only one of the injured who had refused to be admitted to hospital because he had suffered a slight abrasion to his leg and did not want to say anything. Shortly afterwards, another young man showed up at the emergency room of the Vimercate hospital (Monza and Brianza) with a gunshot wound to the leg, claiming to have been wounded by five unknown persons. The investigations of the Mobile agents with technical activities, analysis of numerous videos and acquisition of witness statements have traced the episode back to conflicts between young people in the Milanese rap/trap world. The attempted murder occurred at the height of the attempted attack that the two injured young men allegedly carried out against Shiva and his friends.





Searches were carried out, with the collaboration of the Flying Squads of Brescia and Monza Brianza, on other young people involved in the episode, some of whom were under investigation, and on the trapper’s record company.



