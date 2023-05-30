Rappi joins the low price revolution of the family basket, how true will it be?

Rappi, the well-known home delivery platform, decided to join the trend of reducing prices for products in the family basket. In an effort to benefit its users, the company announced that it will lower the prices of more than 500 items, which will be available to users of the application.

Through its supermarket vertical, Rappi seeks to benefit its customers with lower prices on a wide variety of essential products, such as milk, eggs, salt, sugar, and toiletries, among others. This measure is added to the initiative of other supermarket chains such as Almacenes Éxito and Supertiendas Olímpica, who had already joined this initiative, which seeks to counteract inflation, which according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), in April it reached 12.82% in its annual variation.

“The advantage that we offer our customers at Rappi is that they have the facility to find different shops and establishments in one place. Right there, they can compare prices, find exclusive discounts and without having to leave home. Today Colombians can do market or day-to-day purchases, while saving and taking advantage of the different offers that thousands of businesses have to take care of household finances ”, said Andrés Palacio, General Manager Retail Rappi Colombia.

With this measure, Rappi seeks to provide its users with the possibility of accessing essential products at more affordable prices, while promoting competition and supply in the market.