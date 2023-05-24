Raptors debuts in the Women’s Basketball League

Julian Andres Santa

For the second time in a row, Pereira will be present in the Superior Women’s Basketball League, where she will have the official representation of the Raptors Club. This is how yesterday the presentation of the squad took place, which on this occasion will have the technical direction of Diego Alejandro Restrepo and will remain in the administrative part with its president Lina Uribe, in addition to the support of the Risaraldense League of this discipline with Julián Sepúlveda and the Mayor’s Office of Pereira and the Municipal Department of Sports.

with new players

The orange ball team has several novelties on this occasion, as is the case of Laura Garrido, who joined in contributing all her experience. “I come from playing with Hormigas in the previous league where we were champions. I have had an international experience, a week ago I came from playing in Mexico and I am here in Raptors grateful and with all the intention of contributing and achieving the ultimate goal, which is to be champions”.

They will play by zones

The national contest is divided into three zones and the Pereiran team must compete in the southwest, one that Laura Garrido knows very well. “It’s the strongest area actually. I say that from these five teams the four that go to the final four come out and possibly the two that go to the final, so I think it is a good start to be able to make certain adjustments and that it does not weigh us down in a final stay”.

Reinforcement from Argentina

Another of the outstanding players who joins the Raptors is the Argentine Sofía Paoli Carranza. “I am very happy and very grateful to be able to be part of the team and to be in a city like Pereira. When I arrived, Julián and Diego contacted me and nothing, we were able to talk, I liked the idea of ​​being able to come here too, get to know Colombia and I liked them very much, they seemed very trustworthy and I also work with a representative so he is the one that ended up closing everything, but mainly because of Julián and Diego”.

They receive the support of the league

Julián Sepúlveda, president of the league and also assistant to the women’s team, said: “We have been working, carrying out a process with the girls that has been difficult because when we acquired the presidency of the league, we did not even have a women’s group, much less with masculine. Today we are taking four girls from here, from the department, from the municipality, and we also have a 15-year-old girl who is going to be placed there for the first time so that she can gain that experience and be a path to follow in the girls. athletes of this beautiful sport”.

Technical and managerial staff

Coach: Diego Alejandro Restrepo

Assistant: Julián Sepúlveda

Club President: Lina Uribe

female players

jennifer rondon

Alejandra Arcila

Laura Garrido

Karol Yishel Hernandez

Manuela Uribe

Mariana Marin

Karen Lizeth Golu

Sofia Paoli Carranza

Katherine Linares

Diana Patricia Prens

Paula Charry

Lizeth Cuadros

Laura Sofia Quintero

Center Conference. Group A

Bogota League

warriors club

Club Valtam de Soacha

Huíla League

Caqueta League

Cundinamarca League

Southwest Conference. B Group

Club Power Manizales

National School of Sport

palmyra sugar mills

Indeportees of Antioquia

Club Raptors of Pereira

eastern conference. Group C

Bucaros de Bucaramanga Club

Santander ants

Cundinamarca Condors Club

Casanare League

North Motilonas

Colombia U-16 team

Laura Garrido’s opinion. Raptors player

“I have been here for a short time but I can highlight the hospitality that the people of Raptors have shown here in Pereira. Actually I have felt very well cared for and very well received”.

Sofía Paoli Carranza’s opinion. Raptors player

“I played in the League in Argentina, four years ago since I’m there and the last team was in Pacífico de Neuquén. This will be the first time that I am going to play here in Colombia”.

Say Julián Sepúlveda. President Risaraldense Basketball League

“Very cool because we have Diana Prens who 15 days ago was champion of the American Cup with Antioquia; Laura Garrido also comes, who comes from playing in Portugal and is now Colombia’s top squad team who comes from playing in Mexico. We have an Argentinian who comes from playing with Vélez Sarsfield, who by obligation on the payroll we have to have and that gives a different plus to our professional women’s league ”.