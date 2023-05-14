Rare albino cobra spotted in India » Science News

The white snake was safely captured by wildlife experts in India before being released back into the wild.

An extremely rare and potentially deadly albino cobra has been removed from a home in India after the white snake entered the home during a heavy rainstorm. Neighbors spotted the pale cobra emerging from the rushing water on the ground and in a passageway next to the house in Coimbatore in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Experts from the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) then arrived safely to capture the snake, which was then released into the wild. The 5-foot-long snake was identified as an albino Indian cobra (Naja naja). The species, also known as the spectacled cobra, is considered one of the “big four” snake species responsible for most cases of snakebites in India. Albinism is a genetic condition that prevents animals from producing the pigment melanin, which gives color to their skin, fur, feathers or scales. It is recessive, which means both parents must have the gene and pass it on to their offspring. Albino animals also lack pigment in their irises, meaning they have pink or red eyes, which results in impaired vision or total blindness; moreover, their skin is very susceptible to sunburn.

For most animals, albinism can be a death sentence. Their white color distinguishes them from predators, meaning many die young in the wild. But the Coimbatore cobra’s size suggests it is fully grown and has not been overly affected by its condition. Safely capturing the snake was important because the species is known to be highly venomous. “Their venom can cause paralysis and even death if not treated promptly,” the WNCT representatives wrote. “Handling these snakes with great care and experience is crucial, as any mistake can lead to serious consequences.” Between 81,000 and 138,000 deaths occur each year in India due to snakebites, according to the World Health Organization.