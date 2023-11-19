Home » Rare Bird Populations Soar in China: Success of Protection Measures
The latest monitoring from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration shows that the population of migratory birds in China has continued to grow, and a series of effective protection measures have provided a strong guarantee for the habitat and reproduction of migratory birds.

China is one of the countries with the richest bird resources in the world, with four of the world‘s nine major migratory bird migration routes passing through the country. The latest monitoring shows that the wild population of more than 20 rare and endangered birds in China has increased significantly.

Among them, the wild population of the crested ibis, a national first-level protected animal known as the “Oriental Jewel”, has increased from 7 in the 1980s to more than 7,000 at present. The population of the “Plateau Elf” black-necked crane, a unique and rare bird in China, has increased from less than 7,000 at the end of the last century to more than 16,000 now. The world‘s rare bird Spoon-billed Sandpiper, known as the “little spoon”, has only more than 600 individuals in the world, but its cute image can often be observed in China.

Behind the continuous growth of rare bird populations is the fact that China has adopted a series of effective measures to provide a strong guarantee for the protection of migratory birds.

China has established a protection network for migratory birds, identified 1,140 important breeding, wintering, and resting places for migratory birds, identified 58 nationally important wetlands, and built more than 2,200 wetland-type nature reserves and numerous wetland protection areas, covering almost all key nodes along the migration routes of migratory birds.

Due to the remarkable achievements in ecological protection, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has lowered the threat level of some rare wild animals in China, including red-crowned cranes and crested ibises.

The latest monitoring results have brought hope for the conservation of migratory birds in China, and the continuous growth of rare and endangered bird populations is a testament to the effectiveness of the protection measures put in place by the country. This success is a positive sign for the global conservation of migratory bird species.

