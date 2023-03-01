Home News “Rare Disease Diagnosis, Treatment and Management Research Fund Public Welfare Project” launched to encourage clinicians to devote themselves to the research and exploration of rare diseases_Health_Xinhua News Agency
News

“Rare Disease Diagnosis, Treatment and Management Research Fund Public Welfare Project” launched to encourage clinicians to devote themselves to the research and exploration of rare diseases_Health_Xinhua News Agency

by admin
“Rare Disease Diagnosis, Treatment and Management Research Fund Public Welfare Project” launched to encourage clinicians to devote themselves to the research and exploration of rare diseases_Health_Xinhua News Agency

Caption: “Rare Disease Diagnosis, Treatment and Management Research Fund Public Welfare Project” start-up source/interview subject provided

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Zuo Yan) February 28 is the International Rare Disease Day. The “Rare Disease Diagnosis, Treatment and Management Research Fund Public Welfare Project” initiated by the China Health Promotion Foundation and supported by Takeda China was launched. The project aims to improve the scientific research and clinical transformation capabilities of rare diseases, and support clinicians to carry out research and exploration related to Fabry disease and Gaucher disease.

Chang Yingming, former secretary-general of the China Health Promotion Foundation, said: “Fabry disease and Gaucher disease are diseases that seriously threaten the lives of patients. With the support of rare disease experts and public welfare enterprises, the China Health Promotion Foundation approved the establishment of the ‘Rare Disease Diagnosis, Treatment and Management Research Fund Public Welfare Project’, hoping to improve clinicians’ understanding of Fabry disease and Gaucher disease through the implementation of this project, improve the efficiency of disease management, and benefit more patients.”

Lysosomal storage diseases are a group of rare genetic metabolic diseases, which are caused by gene mutations that cause defects in acid hydrolase in lysosomes, resulting in the accumulation of corresponding biomacromolecules in the body that cannot be degraded normally. , causing dysfunction of cells, tissues and organs, resulting in a heavy disease burden. Both Fabry disease and Gaucher disease are lysosomal storage disorders, most of which present in childhood. Both diseases were included in the 2018 version of the “First List of Rare Diseases” issued by the National Health Commission and five departments. Patients with Fabry disease and Gaucher disease in my country have long faced the problem of early identification and underdiagnosis.

See also  Longarone - Tre Cime and Oderzo - Val di Zoldo: the two Belluno stages that will decide the Giro 2023 are official

Professor Wang Tianyou from Beijing Children’s Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University said: “In recent years, pediatricians’ awareness of clinical diagnosis of Gaucher disease has been increasing, but there are still many unsolved mysteries, and there is still a lot of room for development in the field of clinical research. , need to accumulate more Chinese experience and Chinese evidence. Support clinical research on related diseases, and further promote standardized diagnosis and treatment of diseases.”

The scientific research and clinical transformation of rare diseases is one of the short boards that urgently need to be made up for in the management of rare diseases in my country. The biggest problem is the difficulty of early diagnosis. Screening, diagnosis, treatment and management capabilities, the “Rare Disease Diagnosis and Management Research Fund Public Welfare Project” came into being. The project will focus on funding clinical or basic research related to Fabry disease and Gaucher disease, with disease screening, disease-specific treatment, biomarker exploration, disease mechanism exploration, disease management, etc. Improvement will ultimately benefit more patients with rare diseases.

Professor Yuan Yun, Department of Neurology, Peking University First Hospital, said: “Although the clinical manifestations of Fabry disease suggest that multiple organs are involved, there are still many scientific issues worthy of attention and exploration. Looking forward to the ‘Rare Disease Diagnosis and Management Research Fund Public Welfare Project ‘, can encourage more young clinicians to devote themselves to clinical and basic research in the field of rare diseases, promote the development of disciplines, prevent the development of damage to different organs, and help patients return to normal life better.”

See also  Attempted robbery in the Bassacutena bar: the owner shoots and one of the bandits is wounded

At present, Takeda has introduced 6 global innovative treatment programs in the field of rare diseases in China, covering Fabry disease, Gaucher disease, hemophilia, hereditary angioedema and other diseases. In the future, Takeda will continue to support China‘s rare disease cause and benefit more Chinese patients.

I want to break the news

Contact number: 962555

Xinmin news shall not be reproduced without authorization

You may also like

ʮŽ˴ίᾥڶʮλ-4th

MOE asks to monitor ceasefire with armed groups...

Delegation of Romania visits Palazzo Vidoni

Streak of motorcycle accidents in Cesar, this week...

It’s the professor. Liborio Stuppia the new Rector...

Accident figures for the last week in Yopal...

Marko surprised by the porpoising of the opponents

US citizen found dead in Medellín

ITALIAN VISUALS – Italian cinema in Romania

The mayor of Valledupar is the new vice...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy