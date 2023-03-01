Caption: “Rare Disease Diagnosis, Treatment and Management Research Fund Public Welfare Project” start-up source/interview subject provided

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Zuo Yan) February 28 is the International Rare Disease Day. The “Rare Disease Diagnosis, Treatment and Management Research Fund Public Welfare Project” initiated by the China Health Promotion Foundation and supported by Takeda China was launched. The project aims to improve the scientific research and clinical transformation capabilities of rare diseases, and support clinicians to carry out research and exploration related to Fabry disease and Gaucher disease.

Chang Yingming, former secretary-general of the China Health Promotion Foundation, said: “Fabry disease and Gaucher disease are diseases that seriously threaten the lives of patients. With the support of rare disease experts and public welfare enterprises, the China Health Promotion Foundation approved the establishment of the ‘Rare Disease Diagnosis, Treatment and Management Research Fund Public Welfare Project’, hoping to improve clinicians’ understanding of Fabry disease and Gaucher disease through the implementation of this project, improve the efficiency of disease management, and benefit more patients.”

Lysosomal storage diseases are a group of rare genetic metabolic diseases, which are caused by gene mutations that cause defects in acid hydrolase in lysosomes, resulting in the accumulation of corresponding biomacromolecules in the body that cannot be degraded normally. , causing dysfunction of cells, tissues and organs, resulting in a heavy disease burden. Both Fabry disease and Gaucher disease are lysosomal storage disorders, most of which present in childhood. Both diseases were included in the 2018 version of the “First List of Rare Diseases” issued by the National Health Commission and five departments. Patients with Fabry disease and Gaucher disease in my country have long faced the problem of early identification and underdiagnosis.

Professor Wang Tianyou from Beijing Children’s Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University said: “In recent years, pediatricians’ awareness of clinical diagnosis of Gaucher disease has been increasing, but there are still many unsolved mysteries, and there is still a lot of room for development in the field of clinical research. , need to accumulate more Chinese experience and Chinese evidence. Support clinical research on related diseases, and further promote standardized diagnosis and treatment of diseases.”

The scientific research and clinical transformation of rare diseases is one of the short boards that urgently need to be made up for in the management of rare diseases in my country. The biggest problem is the difficulty of early diagnosis. Screening, diagnosis, treatment and management capabilities, the “Rare Disease Diagnosis and Management Research Fund Public Welfare Project” came into being. The project will focus on funding clinical or basic research related to Fabry disease and Gaucher disease, with disease screening, disease-specific treatment, biomarker exploration, disease mechanism exploration, disease management, etc. Improvement will ultimately benefit more patients with rare diseases.

Professor Yuan Yun, Department of Neurology, Peking University First Hospital, said: “Although the clinical manifestations of Fabry disease suggest that multiple organs are involved, there are still many scientific issues worthy of attention and exploration. Looking forward to the ‘Rare Disease Diagnosis and Management Research Fund Public Welfare Project ‘, can encourage more young clinicians to devote themselves to clinical and basic research in the field of rare diseases, promote the development of disciplines, prevent the development of damage to different organs, and help patients return to normal life better.”

At present, Takeda has introduced 6 global innovative treatment programs in the field of rare diseases in China, covering Fabry disease, Gaucher disease, hemophilia, hereditary angioedema and other diseases. In the future, Takeda will continue to support China‘s rare disease cause and benefit more Chinese patients.