Home News Rare diseases, scientists scrapped: “Nobody will save the butterfly babies anymore”
News

Rare diseases, scientists scrapped: “Nobody will save the butterfly babies anymore”

by admin
Rare diseases, scientists scrapped: “Nobody will save the butterfly babies anymore”

Butterfly babies risk not opening their wings anymore. And bubble babies not to come out of the plastic wrap. Their diseases are too rare, the treatments too expensive. So the pharmaceutical companies that supported them for a while have decided to pull the plug. If the children in the bubble, by sheer circumstance, could continue to rely on institutions with strong shoulders such as Telethon and San Raffaele, the butterfly children will lose the biotech that until recently prepared a cure for them.

The

See also  The summary and elaboration of Xi Jinping's thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era are the outstanding highlights and major contributions of the "Resolution"-West China Network (Shaanxi News Network)

You may also like

Dj Leo Gira, when music plays at the...

[News Highlights]Ye Ting, who reported the murder of...

Psychologist bonus, 41,000 questions accepted: here’s how to...

Jilin Province added 161 new cases of local...

A man killed during a dispute in Naples,...

Reclamation and safety of the nature ring in...

Mes, from the debt crisis to the pandemic:...

Winter is sweet in Turin – Giorgia Mecca

Bolzano, homeless immigrant found dead: it was the...

Works in the Arsiè gallery: night closing is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy