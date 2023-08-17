Rare Flesh-Eating Bacterium Linked to Deaths in Connecticut and New York: Authorities Urge Precautions

Warm Water and Raw Shellfish Linked to Deaths in Connecticut and New York, Authorities Confirm

Connecticut and New York officials have confirmed that at least three people have died after contracting a rare flesh-eating bacterium called Vibrio vulnificus. The bacterium is typically found in warm, brackish water or raw shellfish.

According to Christopher Boyle, communications director for the Connecticut Department of Public Health, two individuals in Connecticut became infected and died after swimming in separate locations in Long Island Sound. Another person contracted the bacterium in July after consuming raw oysters at an out-of-state establishment. All three victims were between the ages of 60 and 80.

In addition to the Connecticut cases, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a person who died in Suffolk County on Long Island had also tested positive for Vibrio vulnificus. Authorities are currently investigating whether the bacterium was prevalent in New York waters or originated elsewhere.

Vibrio vulnificus belongs to the same family as the bacterium responsible for cholera. Symptoms of mild bacterial vibriosis infection include skin breaks, blisters, abscesses, and ulcers, accompanied by chills, fever, diarrhea, stomach pain, and possibly vomiting. In severe cases, sepsis may develop, particularly in individuals with underlying health conditions such as liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or a compromised immune system.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that Vibrio vulnificus causes approximately 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths annually in the country.

Authorities are urging people to exercise caution before consuming raw oysters or exposing themselves to salty or brackish water. Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, advised individuals to consider the potential risks and take appropriate precautions, especially during the hottest summer months when bacteria are more likely to proliferate and contaminate raw shellfish.

New York Governor Hochul echoed these sentiments by urging New Yorkers to stay vigilant and take responsible precautions. This includes protecting open wounds from seawater and avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish, which can transmit the bacteria, especially for those with compromised immune systems.

Connecticut has been monitoring oyster harvesting areas across the state for vibrio levels during the summer. Since 2014, the state has implemented requirements for oyster harvesters, such as shading oysters while on a boat and in high-risk areas. Additionally, harvested oysters must be placed in a slurry of ice within three hours of harvest to lower the internal temperature below 10 degrees Celsius, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

As authorities continue their investigations, it is crucial for individuals to seek prompt medical treatment if they develop a skin infection after potential exposure to the bacterium. The latest cases serve as a stark reminder of the importance of taking precautions when consuming raw shellfish or swimming in warm coastal waters.

