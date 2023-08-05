Rare Major Personnel Earthquake in CCP Rocket Force: A Contemporary Version of ‘Jiang Gan’s Stealing Book’

Rare Major Personnel Earthquake Rocks CCP Rocket Force: Speculations of Leaked Secrets Arise

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, August 04, 2023] Recently, there has been a rare and significant personnel shake-up within the top ranks of the CCP Rocket Force, leading to widespread speculation. Akio Yabata, a renowned Japanese media personality, has compared the situation to a contemporary version of “Jiang Gan’s Stealing Book,” suggesting that if Xi Jinping took action against the high-ranking officials due to leaking secrets, it may have led to this major overhaul.

On July 31, Xi Jinping officially appointed Wang Houbin and Xu Xisheng as the new commander and political commissar of the Rocket Army, respectively. This appointment confirmed the removal of former commander Li Yuchao and political commissar Xu Zhongbo, effectively corroborating rumors of a purge within the Rocket Army.

Earlier, the South China Morning Post and other media outlets reported that senior officials of the CCP Rocket Force had recently been purged for leaking secrets. Commander Li Yuchao and several other high-ranking military officials were reportedly taken away for investigation.

This unusual personnel change within the Chinese military has sparked significant concern from the international community. Akio Yabata, the director of Sankei Shimbun’s Taipei branch and a well-known Japanese media figure, published an analysis suggesting that this change is not related to corruption but rather raises suspicions regarding “loyalty.”

Yabata believes that this change must be connected to a major issue within the Rocket Army. He speculates that the incident may have been triggered by a report on the Chinese Rocket Army released by a US think tank in October of the previous year.

The US report titled “Chinese Rocket Army Organization” allegedly provides detailed information on the designations of all combat units, the locations of bases, names of commanders, and date of arrival. Additionally, the report reveals precise coordinates of ammunition depots, logistics and maintenance bases, and even lists the units of the cooking squad and military dogs.

Yabata suggests on Facebook that this may be a deliberate strategy by the US military to disclose certain confidential information, triggering Xi Jinping’s suspicious nature and causing internal chaos within the Chinese Rocket Army. He points out that the collective replacement of army command is an extremely rare occurrence in military history. Yabata believes that this change will severely damage the army’s morale and hinder its future combat effectiveness for a considerable period.

Yabata emphasizes that the army differs from ordinary companies, as headquarters’ orders can determine life and death, making the trust between superiors and subordinates essential. Taking down the entire headquarters in one fell swoop, as Xi Jinping did, will undoubtedly severely damage the army’s morale. According to the CCP’s established practices, the Rocket Army will spend a significant amount of time cleansing the former headquarters of its detrimental elements and rectifying the installation of its new headquarters cronies. Yabata predicts that it will be challenging for the Rocket Army to regain its combat effectiveness for at least two to three years.

The Japanese media figure further suggests that the incident within the Rocket Army is unrelated to corruption, as corruption has been a daily phenomenon within the CCP’s army. Xi Jinping is known for his crackdown on corrupt military officials. This time, Yabata believes that the Rockets were suspected of lacking “loyalty,” resulting in such a significant move.

Yabata highlights that the report on the CCP Rocket Force released by the US think tank divulged in detail the distribution of the Rocket Force’s 150,000 officers and soldiers, names of officers at each base, their affiliations, troop strength, and weapon deployment. It is likely that Xi Jinping concluded that the senior cadres within the Rocket Force had leaked the secrets.

Drawing a parallel to “Jiang Gan Stealing Books” from “The Romance of the Three Kingdoms,” Yabata compares the situation to Cao Cao’s advisor, Jiang Gan, who was ordered to persuade Zhou Yu, a general of the Eastern Wu Dynasty, to surrender. Unfortunately, the leaders of the water army, Cai Mao and Zhang Yun, were captured, resulting in a leaderless water army and their subsequent defeat in the Battle of Chibi.

Yabata analyzes that the increasing confrontation between the United States and China, especially with the US military’s apprehension regarding rocket troops equipped with intercontinental missiles, may have played a role. It is plausible that the US military obtained confidential information about the Rocket Army and intentionally disclosed a portion of it in a public report to ignite Xi Jinping’s suspicions. Consequently, several contemporary versions of Cai Mao and Zhang Yun may have emerged within the CCP Rocket Army. Yabata refers to this tactic as the “counter-indirect trick” in the Thirty-Six Strategies, which can also be interpreted as “borrowing a knife to kill people.” If true, he believes this incident has the potential to become an astounding story, perhaps even inspiring a future movie adaptation.

