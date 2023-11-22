Rare northern bald ibis got lost in SH | > – News

As of: November 17, 2023 3:01 p.m

After breeding, the endangered bird species usually overwinteres in southern Europe or North Africa. But a small group of rare northern bald ibises has settled near Niebüll – for an indefinite period of time.

Long beak, bare head and sparse plumage: the northern bald ibis. It is considered one of the rarest birds in the world. A group has now been spotted in Schleswig-Holstein and is causing a stir. The bird, which has been threatened with extinction for a long time, was actually supposed to be heading south. According to the Nature Conservation Association (NABU), 18 birds started in Austria but flew north, some even as far as Sweden. The SHZ first reported about it. According to Thomas Behrends from NABU Schleswig-Holstein, the reason for the change of course is due to a lack of “lessons”.

The birds have no innate flight plan and have to learn the way to the south from the adults. According to NABU, animals raised by hand are accompanied by their foster mothers in light aircraft for their flying lessons. So if they haven’t learned that, then they’ll run away to the north.

Successful resettlement

The northern bald ibis belongs to the ibis family. According to Behrends, the rare bird was considered extinct for over 300 years. Globally, there are only a few wild birds left, for example in Morocco, explains Behrends. Thanks to several reintroduction projects, around 200 specimens have now been spotted in the Alps again.

Now we can only hope that the breakaway group finds enough food in North Frisia, stays fit and finds its way south again. And perhaps, Beherends hopes, the birds will learn and find the right path next year.

