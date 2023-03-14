CDT file card title:In order to increase the fertility rate, add 10 points to the middle school entrance examination for the second and third children

author:rare reading

Date published:2023.3.14

source:WeChat public account: rare reading

Subject classification:low fertility

CDS Collection:public hall

Copyright statement:The copyright of this work belongs to the original author. In order to increase the fertility rate, add 10 points to the middle school entrance examination for the second and third childrenrare reading2023.3.14low fertilitypublic hallThe copyright of this work belongs to the original author. China Digital Times archives only original works to combat China ‘s online censorship. Detailed copyright instructions.

Recently, many places have released policies to subsidize and reward childbirth. To a certain extent, it reduces the economic pressure of the family and relieves people’s anxiety in raising children, which is indeed beneficial to the country and the people. There is a local government’s birth policy, but one stone caused a thousand waves. It continued to ferment on the Internet, attracting many netizens to watch, and rushed to the hot search.

It turned out that the Zezhou County Government Office of Shanxi Province issued the “Nine Measures to Promote Balanced Population Development in Zezhou County”, which clarified the maternity subsidy system for families with two (three) children who were born and registered in Zezhou County.

The county also held a ceremony for distributing subsidies to the first batch of beneficiary families under the “Nine Measures to Promote Balanced Population Development”. A one-off maternity subsidy and milk powder subsidy totaling 110,000 yuan were distributed to the first batch of 10 families in 16 towns.

This is understandable and worthy of praise. However,One of the measures is – “The second child and the third child can add 10 points when they apply for the public high school in the county.” The alleged violation is deeply shocking. It is neither legal nor reasonable.

There was an explosion on the Internet, and some netizens said: Encouraging births, giving cash, and even giving houses are all possible. However, the senior high school entrance examination must not add points. Some netizens said: Nonsense, school grades have nothing to do with children.

A country and a nation need a population to encourage childbearing. I finally gave birth to a child, and my points were deducted in the high school entrance examination. Why did I have to have a second child and a third child? !

He Dan, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and director of the China Population and Development Research Center, said:The local government’s childbearing support policies should not only focus on the second and third children, the first child is too important, which directly affects the parenting experience of young people and the decision-making of rebirth.

It is not advisable to add points in the senior high school entrance examination. Why should the first child in the family have 10 points less than the second and third children? At no point can points be used as a tool to reward fertility. Some netizens complained: Who is the child of a one-child family offended, and why is it actually deducted 10 points? How much effort would it take to fill in the 10-point gap?

One child is the main cause of fertility shrinkage. If there is no one child, how can there be two children and three children? ! To paraphrase a sentence: To increase the fertility rate, the main thing is to get new customers, not just keep getting old customers.

Examinations are directly linked to having more children, which has pushed education fairness to the forefront of public opinion. Originally, there was a gap in educational resources. Doing so will artificially create unfairness in education. The diversion policy of senior high school entrance examinations has made the competition for high school entrance examinations in various places very fierce. A difference of one point can have the effect of “changing fate against the sky” for some middle-level students. Deciding whether they go to general high school or secondary vocational school has changed the direction of students’ life.

There is no doubt that the implementation of the policy of extra points in the middle school entrance examination for second and third children has seriously affected the fairness of education. It will make it difficult for a child and his parents to accept it, and aggravate educational anxiety.

In order to better achieve fairness in education and examinations, the education department has repeatedly regulated the work of adding points in accordance with the principle of “promoting fairness, standardizing management, and being scientific and precise”.If 10 points are added to the middle school entrance examination for the second and third children, will young people be more resistant to having children? Because at least two of them must be born, it is better not to have one at all.Compared with having more children, the only child has greater life pressure. There are many elderly people who need to be supported, and they also suffer from unfair education.Chen Danqing once said: “As long as the education is excellent and fair, the lower class will have the hope of rising.”As early as 2020, several provinces stated that they would give extra points to the high school entrance examinations for the children of anti-epidemic personnel who assisted Wuhan.

Li Guoqing said: Resolutely oppose the extra points.Educational resources are scarce, and how many people rely on the high school entrance examination to change their destiny. Educational fairness is the bottom line of society. The high school entrance examination is tiring, the college entrance examination is difficult, and the postgraduate entrance examination is difficult. In this way, how can we talk about fairness in education?He Dan said: Negative population growth is a natural law of population change. Population competition is mainly about quality rather than quantity. In the next 10 to 20 years, my country’s total human resources will continue to grow.

In order to fully liberalize childbirth, many places encourage childbirth with real money, including housing support, extended holidays, subsidies for medical expenses, and so on. However, there has been no blowout in fertility rates. On the contrary, the willingness to bear children of women of childbearing age continues to decline.

Low fertility rate is a big trend, it may fluctuate, but it is difficult to reverse. The reason is because the cost of having a child is too high!

According to the data released by the third China Population and Development Forum, the lifelong childless rate of women in my country has risen rapidly, from 6.1% in 2015 to nearly 10% in 2020. Cai Fang, chief scholar of the national high-end think tank of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, predicts that in 2023, my country will officially enter a period of overall negative population growth.The stress of raising children is the root cause of the low birth rate.

According to relevant information: From birth to adulthood, the average cost of raising children in my country is 6.9 times the per capita economy. Given that my country’s current per capita economic level is 81,000 yuan, the average cost from raising a child to growing up is 558,900 yuan. Based on the per capita disposable income released by my country in 2021, raising a child to adulthood requires the whole family to live without eating or drinking, and the labor time alone is as long as 16 years, and this does not include the houses and cars prepared for the children. There are significant differences in the cost of child support across the country. From the age of 0-17 to now, the average cost of child support in Shanghai is as high as 1.0264 million yuan, ranking first in the country. Housing prices are high, and the cost of marriage is increasing, causing young people to fear marriage. Only by controlling housing prices, reducing education and medical costs, and restricting overtime work can the pressure on young people be reduced mentally and economically to promote fertility.

A philosopher said: “Man is an end in itself, not a means.” Using educational resources to encourage fertility will lead to a vicious circle.