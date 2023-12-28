Home » Rare sea turtle washes up on Dutch coast again
Rare sea turtle washes up on Dutch coast again

A particularly rare fathead sea turtle washed up on Monday morning in Castricum, a coastal municipality in the Dutch province of North Holland. This is what NH Nieuws writes. It is already the third time in just a few days that a fat-headed sea turtle has been found on the Dutch coast.

A few beach walkers saw the animal lying on the beach of Castricum. “His legs were still moving,” walker John tells NH News. The animal is now on its way to Rotterdam where it will be further examined. “This tropical turtle does not belong here. It is a marine animal that thrives at 20 degrees. We hope he survives, because he is probably severely hypothermic,” says Mark de Boer, Curator of Cold-blooded Animals at Blijdorp Zoo.

Lately, rare sea turtles have been playing on Dutch beaches more often. Last weekend, two fathead sea turtles were also found in Vlissingen and ‘s-Gravenzande. And last week a Kemps was found on the beach of Zoutelande. The Kemp’s sea turtle is a highly endangered species.

