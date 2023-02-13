Rare!The big egg in the woman’s home was knocked open, and it turned out to be an egg in an egg, and finally got two yolks: the reason for popular science

Have you ever seen a giant egg in your life?

According to the Farmer Channel, in Fushun, Liaoning, a woman posted a giant egg the size of an orange a few days ago.

Under the watchful eyes of a crowd of relatives and friends, the “Big Egg” was knocked open on the spot. Unexpectedly, it was an egg within an egg. The whole family was very surprised, and the people next to them said, keep playing.

After the “egg in an egg” was finally crushed, the nesting doll scene of an egg in an egg did not appear again, and two egg yolks were successfully harvested.

It is reported that the egg-in-egg refers to the phenomenon that there is a small egg inside an egg. The closest theory to date is that the phenomenon is caused by a malfunction in the hen’s normal muscular movement to expel the egg from the oviduct.

There is also a saying that when the hen is laying eggs, she is stimulated by the outside world, so that the formed egg returns to the upper part of the oviduct, and when the egg moves down again, it is covered with egg white and eggshell, forming an egg in an egg. up.

In addition to eggs in eggs, you will often see a “double yolk egg” or “multi-yolk egg” that is different from other ordinary eggs.