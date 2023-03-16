Home News Rashford leads Manchester United to the quarter-finals of the European League
News

Rashford leads Manchester United to the quarter-finals of the European League

by admin
Rashford leads Manchester United to the quarter-finals of the European League

Manchester United qualified for the quarter-finals in the European Football League after Marcus Rashford scored in the second half to lead his team to a 1-0 victory at Real Betis in the second leg of the round of sixteen today, Thursday, to win 5-1 on aggregate.

The English team managed to protect their comfortable lead from the first leg at Old Trafford, while their Spanish rivals lacked effectiveness.

Juanmi missed a dangerous chance from close range early in the first half that could have changed the course of the game as the Spanish team came back to life as a huge crowd supported the Spanish side.

United goalkeeper David De Gea parried a dangerous long-range effort from Joaquin, 41, before Facundo Pellestri hit the post from close range for the visitors.

De Gea saved another dangerous attempt with a header after the break before United gradually took control of the match.

Rashford missed an easy opportunity, but immediately made up for it by scoring the only goal of the match with a wonderful shot from outside the area in the 55th minute.

In Germany, Juventus defeated ten players from Freiburg 2-0 to advance 3-0 on aggregate.

Dusan Vlahović scored from the penalty spot before the break after Freiburg defender Manuel Gödel was sent off for using his hands to deny Adrien Rabiot a goal.

The Italian team dominated the match in the second half and strengthened its lead after five minutes of stoppage time through Federico Chiesa.

In the Netherlands, Feyenoord crushed Ukrainian rivals Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 to advance to an 8-2 aggregate victory, with captain Orkun Kokcu and striker Osama Idrissi scoring twice each.

See also  Treviso-sea. Here is the plan for the roundabout at the Vallio-Roncade junction

In Turkey, six-time European champions Sevilla held firm against Fenerbahce, who won the second leg 1-0 thanks to a penalty kick by Enner Valencia, but the Spanish team qualified for the quarter-finals by winning 2-1 on aggregate.

You may also like

Schäuble etches against electoral law reform of the...

D2/J16: Etoile Filante on a health walk in...

Not to believe! They gave him the military...

Resignation in case of defeat in the internal...

2023 objectives for the supply of drinking water:...

Fecode mobilization is concentrated in the Plaza de...

Antje Vollmer: Mourning for the former Vice President...

Directors or supervisors may be dismissed by adjudication...

Shakira’s foundation announces construction of school in Quibdó

When even mathematics degenerates into an ideology

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy