Manchester United qualified for the quarter-finals in the European Football League after Marcus Rashford scored in the second half to lead his team to a 1-0 victory at Real Betis in the second leg of the round of sixteen today, Thursday, to win 5-1 on aggregate.

The English team managed to protect their comfortable lead from the first leg at Old Trafford, while their Spanish rivals lacked effectiveness.

Juanmi missed a dangerous chance from close range early in the first half that could have changed the course of the game as the Spanish team came back to life as a huge crowd supported the Spanish side.

United goalkeeper David De Gea parried a dangerous long-range effort from Joaquin, 41, before Facundo Pellestri hit the post from close range for the visitors.

De Gea saved another dangerous attempt with a header after the break before United gradually took control of the match.

Rashford missed an easy opportunity, but immediately made up for it by scoring the only goal of the match with a wonderful shot from outside the area in the 55th minute.

In Germany, Juventus defeated ten players from Freiburg 2-0 to advance 3-0 on aggregate.

Dusan Vlahović scored from the penalty spot before the break after Freiburg defender Manuel Gödel was sent off for using his hands to deny Adrien Rabiot a goal.

The Italian team dominated the match in the second half and strengthened its lead after five minutes of stoppage time through Federico Chiesa.

In the Netherlands, Feyenoord crushed Ukrainian rivals Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 to advance to an 8-2 aggregate victory, with captain Orkun Kokcu and striker Osama Idrissi scoring twice each.

In Turkey, six-time European champions Sevilla held firm against Fenerbahce, who won the second leg 1-0 thanks to a penalty kick by Enner Valencia, but the Spanish team qualified for the quarter-finals by winning 2-1 on aggregate.