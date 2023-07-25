Rastislav Káčer: Viktátor I. broke up | Comments | .a week

so we are surprised. Victátor I spoke up, and this time someone noticed. Although, if the media in Romania had not been full of it and the Romanian diplomacy had not protested, the neighboring Prime Minister Fiala had not reacted and our Napunk had not brought info in the Hungarian language… we might not have noticed.

Viktátor likes to speak at Tusnád every year. The little Carpathian prophet has his sermons there. So he was welcomed on stage by Zsold Németh (he is a member of the HU parliament who likes to make press releases in Felvidék on the grounds of the Slovak political party Alliance and on them he calls the Slovak minister an idiot and sends him to psychiatry). He addressed him as a preacher among politicians. A political prophet. From Romania, every year – under the flags of Sikulska, which also hang on the Hungarian parliament, it laughs in the face of all its neighbors and the entire democratic world. His outpourings about how the “Hungarian question” still remains unresolved since the end of the war, about the “God’s chosen nation” that wants to remain racially pure, about the fact that the values ​​of today’s Europe are LGBTI rights and war, that actually the whole unification of Europe is a dead end, that we mainly need strong nations and cooperation with the Russians and China. Because that is the future… Obscenity upon obscenity. Such a hybrid prof. Stanek, deputy Blah, Uhrík and other bizarre characters of Slovak realities.

The pressure on us was now a little bit raised by the fact that Viktátor gave a thumbs up to geeks in the Alliance and people like Gyimesi (the family-based Slovak Hungarian, until recently Juraj, until recently the 1st lieutenant of the largest importer of used cars). That they don’t try very hard. That they are struggling miserably on the breakaway territories and are not doing enough for their homeland. That is, for the homeland, which Viktátor I would like to reunify in the Carpathian basin. Because the Hungarian question must be solved once and for all. And his admired role model and true leader, Putin, showed him how.

Orbán has been telling us the same thing for years. We don’t listen to it. In the same way as, with Robert Fico, we say that this is just such populist, nationalist bullshit. Although the biblical texts already say – that we sin, with thoughts, words and deeds. We don’t want to believe it anyway. But Viktátor not only speaks, but also acts. His sick visions give birth to sick words and they lead to deeds. And the Hungarians in the “separated territories” are making little effort… although they are consulting in Budapest, who should be a candidate for the Slovak elections and who not, but somehow they can’t do it. And yet Viktor works so hard, sends money, is going to tear himself apart….

One of the ministers on the coalition council once asked me (because he thought that we were not enough for Orbánovský): “what kind of problem do we have with that Orbán?” Why don’t we support him more against Brussels?”. I will try to briefly explain what I see as the problem.

Orbán introduced an autocracy model of governance in his country. Similar in essence to the regime in Moscow. He is at the head of a corrupt clique that steals public funds. Even our champions from the first Slovak corruption league are only amateurs. He gradually managed to turn Hungary into the most corrupt and least democratic country in the EU. In order to maintain the regime (just like Putin), he needs to create a sense of threat, to look for enemies against whom he is heroically fighting. The scumbag Soros is offered, who, in my opinion, also caused the world flood, the eruption of Etna and the fall of the Roman Empire. Of course, Brussels is not to be thrown away either. Also the rotten West, President Biden (Trump would not allow such things as supporting the freedom of Ukraine after all). They don’t have bears there yet. In addition to the enemy, he also needs to offer a great vision. It will resolve the historical trauma. He avenges the severed hands and feet. He will walk with the torch before the crowd as Moses leads the nation from under the yoke of Brussels, declining America and the disease of LGBTI and liberalism. Russia and China is the future. Even under the new arbitration, they will sign, and they will not give a damn about how they manage their own country. But who cares. Magyaroszágh and Magyaroknak! A rather fundamental problem is that it is actively collaborating with Russia, subverting the EU and NATO, like a virus from within. Unfortunately, neither NATO nor the EU have sufficient mechanisms to treat such cancer.

Of course, we lack any healthy assertiveness. Because criticizing the policy of the southern neighbor – that’s what Slota and Mečiar did (although he unleashed hell with Hedvig as far as the RF). And every critic will come under the fire of Hungarian propaganda. Korčok was a Hungarianophobe and Káčer absolutely hates them. And the rest of the domestic commentators – just naming a problem is a problem for us. “Maybe he’s right, but why does he say it like that? And isn’t that Orbán angry with us? And what for God’s sake with our V4?”

And our politics loved and loves Orbán. Robert Fico makes no secret that when he gets to power he will do exactly the same as Orbán. The demoted captain loves Orbán (so second only to Putin). He has a lot of admirers in SME and in his family, not just one who has not yet returned from the last crusade… And the Fiat importer was enjoying the light of Orbán, singing the praises of his friend Péter Szijartó, a lover of Slovakia. That he is doing press releases with his arch-enemy R. Fico… however, he doesn’t. You probably didn’t notice. He fought the mafia. I do not even mention all kinds of Christian-humanist derivatives of our politics. For them, Orbán is a candidate for beatification. Still alive. That is, after Putin. And we don’t have much left of normal on the home front, somehow.

I am writing on the train from London to Glasgow. I write terrible things on the train (most recently from Brussels to London I suspect). I’ll leave it as a precaution. I’d rather read the personality poll tomorrow. I’m guessing that there will be someone in Napunk who will ask our personalities again if the Duck is not worsening relations with the neighbor in this way. However, taking care of one’s homeland … so pathetic and old-fashioned.

