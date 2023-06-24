Rastra caught fire after a serious crash on the highway to the Coast

A head caught fire this morning after colliding with a private vehicle while driving on the Litoral highway.

This spectacular crash happened on the Litoral highway, near the detour to the municipality of Jiquilisco, Usulután.

According to witnesses, the Mitsubishi Lancer car collided with the headstock and the force of the impact caused the fire.

Relief bodies transferred the driver of the private vehicle as an emergency, while the driver of the head was miraculously saved.

The heavy vehicle was consumed by the flames on the side of the road, caution is recommended if you drive through the sector.

Members of the Armed Forces are in the area of ​​the accident, regulating traffic to avoid further mishaps.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

