Asuncion, National Radio.-After eight years, within the framework of a new tour, the Argentine heavy metal band Rata Blanca returns to Paraguay in a single show to be held on May 18 at Arena SND.

At the end of the 80s they began their journey in music, in their country of origin and then in the 90s they visited cities in Latin America, which included Asunción in their remembered show in 1992 at the Palacio de los Deportes sports center.

Three of their albums have been included among the best 250 of Ibero-American rock and since its inception it has had several changes in its line-up, Walter Giardino being the only original member that remains to this day.

Rata Blanca is considered one of the most important and influential Spanish-speaking Hard Rock and Heavy bands, although during his career he has also incorporated heavy riffs with melodic and harmonic structures of classical music.

Over the years they have been classified into different subgenres, however, the group is considered simply “Metal Rock”. Their career seems to be boosted to the highest levels when in 1990 they publish their second album, the historic “Magos, Espadas y Rosas”, with more than 5 million copies sold to date, achieving various distinctions.

This record label has earned them the beginning of a long hegemony in the international context, firmly establishing their reputation as a live band. Many of his songs have achieved a reach of popularity hitherto unimaginable for heavy rock.

During their career they have become the most successful band of the genre in their country, as well as one of the most recognized internationally. The chemistry is based on the virtuosity of Walter Giardino and the powerful voice of Adrián Barilari. Their current lineup is made up of those mentioned above and Fernando Scarcella (drums), Pablo Motyczak (bass) and Danilo Moschen (keyboards).

The organization of the event, said that tickets can be obtained at Ticketea points. For more information, visit the website, www.ticketea.com.py.