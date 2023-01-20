Colombia has landed at the 43rd edition of the International Tourism Fair, Fitur 2023, with the aim of consolidating the European tourist market and reinforcing its commitment to a more sustainable tourism that is concerned with local development.

In an interview with Europa Press, the Colombian Vice Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bravo, explained that the number of foreign tourists rose to 4.6 million in 2022, above pre-pandemic levels (in 2019 reached 4.5 million visitors), and the Government has the objective of reaching 7.5 million in the year 2026.

“Colombia experienced a strong recovery after the pandemic. We are optimistic about the evolution of tourism in the coming years. We have sufficient potential and installed capacity to continue receiving tourists and expand our offer and connectivity with other countries,” Bravo said. .

In this commitment to increase the number of tourists, Colombia has focused on the European market, among which it seeks to consolidate its national tourist offer. “Fitur is the most important fair for Latin America, a gateway to Europe that we take advantage of to present our innovative tourism proposal”, highlighted the vice-minister.

Thus, Colombia plans to consolidate Spain, which is the fourth source market for visitors, and for European tourism to take off in a “much stronger” way, taking advantage of, among other things, the air connectivity between Spain and Colombia, which is currently more than of sixty weekly flights.

Faced with the possibility of opening up to new markets, Bravo pointed out that, despite increasing the memorandums of understanding with some Asian countries and having numerous approaches, this market is a “long-term” objective.

Commitment to sustainability

Colombia is betting on a sustainable development of tourism, valuing the country’s biodiversity and for which “it has to have an important role” throughout the world.

“We seek to position Colombia as a destination with a more extensive offer than what is known; an offer committed to the environment and adjusted to the new trends of travelers, who seek to visit territories with a clear sense and commitment to this matter” , Bravo has assured in statements to Europa Press.

To advance in this line, the country is carrying out different actions, such as the implementation of good practice seals or the implementation of regenerative tourism projects, with which it is intended to make “a contribution” to local communities. In addition, the Colombian Vice Minister of Tourism has emphasized that few countries have a sustainable tourism policy like his.

As part of the development strategy for the local population, Bravo has also recalled that tourism is an incentive to achieve peace, especially in those territories that have been hit by the armed conflict and that seek to join the tourist circuit.