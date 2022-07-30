Home News Rating Esg, Lottomatica ranks first among gaming companies
Rating Esg, Lottomatica ranks first among gaming companies

Lottomatica obtained an ESG rating of 10.2 from Sustainalytics on 27 July, so it was rated at low risk of suffering significant financial impacts from ESG factors. A result that places the group, led by Guglielmo Angelozzi, in first place worldwide among the ninety companies evaluated in the “Casinos and Gaming” sub-industry and second among the almost five hundred in the “Consumer Services” industry.

The commitment of the group

The analysts measured the company’s exposure to a series of risks associated with ESG factors and verified the presence of safeguards, programs and policies to effectively manage, mitigate and minimize this exposure. The positive evaluation received is the result of the group’s strong commitment to making sustainability a key factor in all corporate strategies and choices, it is said.

Angelozzi: an ever broader and more aware vision

“We are convinced that, in order to continue on our path of growth, the achievement of optimal economic performance must be included within an ever broader and more aware vision”, affirms Lottomatica’s CEO Guglielmo Angelozzi. “A perspective that focuses on – he adds – the impact on people and communities and which fully integrates the drivers of sustainability in the context of business strategies and operating models”.

