Ratingen: fire brigade saves stuck horse – Rhineland – news

A whole leg of the animal had disappeared into the muddy earth. According to the fire department, the horse was no longer able to free itself on its own. A veterinarian gave Galan, as the horse was called, a sedative injection. Then the firefighters were able to lift the animal out of the mud with special gear and a wheel loader.

Courtyard area probably partly washed out

According to the fire brigade, the heavy rain at the riding stables in Ratingen-Breitscheid led to undermining. Galan sank up to his waist in mud. According to the fire brigade, the animal was exhausted after the rescue, but was soon able to stand on its own two feet again.