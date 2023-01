BOLOGNA – “He used to say that faith is an encounter, and I believe that his fidelity will still teach everyone a lot”. The cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the CEI, recalls Benedict XVI. His is a personal memory, it was Ratzinger who appointed him, on January 31, 2012, auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Rome. “I was parish priest in Torre Angela, in the suburbs, and he called me, I owe a debt of gratitude for the esteem he showed me when he wanted to call me to this ministry”, he says.