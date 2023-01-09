Listen to the audio version of the article

The Vatican Grottoes are open this morning for the faithful to pay homage to the tomb where Benedict XVI was buried. Ratzinger is buried in the place where John Paul II was buried before his beatification. On the tombstone the black epigraph with the inscription: «Benedictus PP XVI». The faithful waited in the basilica for the opening, then many lined up for a prayer in front of the tomb. The Vatican announced yesterday that from this morning the public will be able to visit the tomb, without specifying whether Pope Francis privately visited Benedict’s tomb before public viewing was allowed, or if he could do so at another time.

The first testimonies of the faithful

Many faithful from different regions of Italy and from abroad. Among the first Bernard, arrived from Warsaw: «he is one of the most important Popes in history, he is my Pope, it was important to come here». Stefania da Portogruaro (Venice) with other people who arrived from Veneto: «We needed to feel his closeness. Benedict gives us hope”. Also three young women from Altamura (Bari): «For us he is an important Pope, we felt the need to be here today».

Pope: quote Benedict, even those who have fallen can get up again

At the Angelus, Pope Francis also quoted Ratzinger. “Even those who fall down can rise from the darkness.” These are the words of Pope Francis at the Angelus. Benedict XVI affirmed that «God wanted to save us by going himself to the bottom of the abyss of death, so that every man, even those who have fallen so low as to no longer see heaven, can find the hand of God to cling to and rise from the darkness to see again the light for which he was made”, Bergoglio said recalling the homily of Benedict XVI on January 13, 2008. Pope Francis then said that “chatter is a lethal weapon, it kills love , society, fraternity”.