Rauch also wants restrictions on hospital doctors

“I don’t think that’s a very unwise suggestion. You can think about it,” he said in an interview with PULS 24. As reported, the ÖGK employee chairman Andreas Huss brought up the suggestion last week.

Huss had criticized the fact that about half of the 11,000 elective physicians in Austria worked in hospitals, although for the majority of the insured, working in an elective doctor’s practice “would not have any effect on the care”. Therefore, secondary employment in hospitals “should only be approved if the doctors want to work in a health insurance practice.” The Medical Association rejected the proposal.

“numerus clausus refugees”

However, Rauch does not think much of the initiative by Lower Austria’s governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP), who wants to take action against so-called “numerus clausus refugees” – medical students from Germany would block university places. According to the European law expert Walter Obwexer from the University of Innsbruck, Austria should apply the admission restrictions of the respective home country for foreign medical students. For Rauch, this is “difficult under European law.” Instead, he wants to prevent emigration through better working conditions.

EU legal expert Peter Hilpold, who also teaches at the University of Innsbruck, sees no possibility. As early as 2005, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) had “clearly rejected a return to the country of origin principle”.

