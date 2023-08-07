Home » Raúl Andrade Gándara The Republic EC
How beautiful is the illusion.

It is that state of grace that makes us believe in the impossible, feeds our dreams and utopias, revives our faith in miracles and resolves all doubts.

Of course, it is accompanied by ignorance, which gives us the capacity for astonishment, justifies us not knowing how results are achieved and therefore admits one-size-fits-all magic solutions with immediate effect.

Es a gift for children and peoples, who profit from both with relish and self-confidence because it allows them to be excited without worrying about reality or facts.

Every four years allows us to dream of a better Country thanks to the hand of the leaderwhich will catapult us towards well-being without any effort being required on our part, because the wisdom of the vote magically endows it with all the necessary powers for success.

For an audience in need of immediate reward, it salivates ahead like Pavlov’s dog, no matter what tomorrow or its consequences.

It is about solving your problem today, and if possible with retroactive effect.

The collateral effect is the subsequent, almost immediate disappointment, when the fantasy leader recovers his human dimension and makes us aware of the magnitude of the scam.

Then begins the incessant search to find the new leader, or reoffend with the deceiver, the one whose lies we liked, whose works dazzled us and whose crimes we ignored so as not to recognize that he cheated us, because recognizing our clumsiness is a superhuman effort, because thinking about our interests above those of the Country is common practice, and applauding the miracle workers is easier than undertaking actions on our own to get out of the deception.

On August 14 we will hear them talk about their miracles, without time or format allowing them to explain how. The effect phrase will remain engraved in stone, and for that illusion we will vote, just to verify in fact the impossibility of translating it into reality.

Long live democracy!

Luisa González, the Correísmo presidential candidate, on July 19, 2023.

