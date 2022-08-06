Home News Rauscedo, stake in the social stable: dead calves and burned warehouse
Rauscedo, stake in the social stable: dead calves and burned warehouse

Rauscedo, stake in the social stable: dead calves and burned warehouse

The social stable among Rauscedo nurserymen in via Poligono is on fire: massive damage, about fifteen calves dead in the stake, a burnt warehouse and cows on the run recaptured by their fellow villagers. The alarm was raised around 4.30pm. Firefighters from Spilimbergo with two squads, tankers and men from Pordenone and San Vito al Tagliamento, the kiloliter from Udine, reinforcements from the Codroipo detachment, as well as the American firefighters from the Aviano base (Petrussi video productions)

