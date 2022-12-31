Home News Rave decree: here are the measures that reset the anti-Covid obligations
by admin
The rave decree that the Chamber approved definitively a few hours after its forfeiture contains rules that relax the obligations on the Covid containment measures.

The provision that introduces measures for deterrence and punishment of those who organize unauthorized gatherings contains a series of other health requirements including some changes to the legislation to combat the spread of the virus.

The early reinstatement of no-vax doctors

The text provides for new measures concerning health professionals. The expiry of the vaccination obligation for them was set for December 31st: the measure brought it forward to November 1st allowing operators who had refused to be vaccinated to return to work.

No vax fines suspended

Furthermore, starting from its entry into force and until 30 June 2023, it suspends the 100 euro fines with which people over 50 who have not complied with the vaccination obligation have been sanctioned.

Less stringent rules on isolation

With the decree, first the Executive, and then the Senate (in the Chamber the text was armored by trust) intervened on the rules pertaining to the use of the green pass. It has been decided to cancel the obligation to carry out a rapid or molecular test at the first appearance of symptoms and to come out of isolation after contracting Covid-19. After 5 days it will therefore be possible to return to normal activities. Similarly, the duration of the self-monitoring regimen has also been reduced for those who have come into contact with positive people. The term of 10 days has been reduced to 5, always with the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask in the event of gatherings, and it will no longer even be mandatory to undergo a swab once the self-surveillance period is over.

