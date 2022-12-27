Home News Rave decree in the Chamber, towards trust and a possible “trap”
Rave decree in the Chamber, towards trust and a possible "trap"

Towards an inevitable confidence in the Rave decree in the Chamber. It’s only a matter of a few hours now. The government will be forced to put the trust in the early afternoon. At the end of the general discussion. And after the vote on the constitutionality rulings. An inevitable measure because all the opposition – the Democratic Party, M5S, and also the Azione-Italia viva group – have decided to make a very harsh obstructionism against the decree of October 31, the first decree of the Meloni government, signed by the Minister of Justice Charles Nordio.

