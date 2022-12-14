With 92 yes, 75 no and one abstention, the Senate Chamber approved the Rave decree. The provision passes to the examination of the Chamber. The opposition voted against the decree. Among other things, the text introduces article 633-bis into the Criminal Code and provides for imprisonment from three to six years and a fine from 1,000 to 10,000 euros for «anyone who organizes or promotes the arbitrary invasion of land or buildings others, public or private, in order to organize a musical gathering or having another entertainment purpose”, when the invasion “results in a concrete danger to public health or public safety due to non-compliance with the rules on substances narcotics or in matters of safety or hygiene of shows and public entertainment events, also due to the number of participants or the state of the places”. The confiscation of “the things that served or were destined to commit the crime” and “of the things that are the product or profit thereof” is prescribed. The provision also affects the discipline of the so-called impediment life sentence. Prison benefits are also admitted to those convicted of crimes against the public administration, from extortion to corruption to embezzlement, even if they have not collaborated with justice. Penalties for those not vaccinated by Covid suspended until June 30th. The text also affects the latest provisions which prescribe the use of the Covid-19 green certification for visitor access to residential, social-welfare, social-health and hospice facilities as well as to hospital wards. For example, from the entry into force of the law converting the decree, the provisions for which access is allowed only to subjects with a green pass are repealed.