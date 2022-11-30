comes theamendment of the government to rave decreewhich rewrites the text and also changes the article number, no longer the 434 bis, but the 633 bis. The amendment limit the crime a «whoever organizes e promotes the arbitrary invasion of land or buildings of others, public and private, in order to create a musical gathering or having another entertainment purpose” when “the invasion results in a concrete danger” to public health or safety due to non-compliance with the rules on drugs, safety and hygiene. This specifies the type of occupation, excluding those of the students or the others public demonstrations.

Stay there maximum sentence of 6 years for those who organize or promote the occupation of land or buildings for the performance of raves and it is therefore possible to activate the telephone tapping in the investigations into the alleged organizers and promoters of the event. In addition to imprisonment from 3 to 6 years, one is foreseen fine from one thousand to 10 thousand euro and “the confiscation of things that served or were intended to commit the crime, as well as of things that are the product or profit of it, is always ordered”.

In this way the new crime 633 bis refers to precise situations, it is connected to the violation of the rules on safety and hygiene in events and those on narcotic substances. The most rigorous hypothesis is limited to the organizers and promoters of rave parties. THE participants they will always be punishable but only according to article 633 of the penal code, which is about encroaching on land or buildings. The new text also reformulates the rule that already provided for compulsory confiscation, extending the provision also to the profits of rave parties, to act as a further deterrent.

“At a first summary assessment, it seems to me that it goes in the direction suggested by our amendments”, commented the leader of Forza Italia in the Senate Justice Commission, Pierantonio Zanettin.