In Piazza Santa Maria Maggiore in Trento, a moment of protest was organized by Possibile, Verdi and Sinistra Italiana against the decree defined as “anti-rave” by the Meloni government which establishes that a new article will be added to the penal code to punish: “The invasion of public or private land or buildings” by groups of more than 50 people. From this was born the idea of ​​protest groups, called “50 + 1”.

“A moment open to all citizens”, underlines Giulio Galdi di Possibile. «The 50 + 1 means resistance, being able to say that some things don’t work and that they don’t work. Not just the anti-rave decree. There is a “wicked” way of managing the migratory phenomenon, as well as the economic phenomenon, with the attack on citizenship income. At the COP in Egypt, Giorgia Meloni did not shine with her intervention on the issue of the environmental crisis », comments Federico Zappini, municipal councilor of Futura.