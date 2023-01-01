RAVENNA – The ship of the NGO SOS Mediterranée Ocean Viking with 113 migrants on board touched the quay of the port of Ravenna, greeted by the cry “Welcome to Italy” of some activists of Mediterranea Saving Humans. It is around half past noon on the last day of 2022, the cry goes up: “Welcome to Italy”, many migrants look out from the ship’s parapet. Someone greets the personnel on the ground, who in a few days have prepared to welcome this exceptional landing for the city and for the Emilia-Romagna Region, which had never faced such an event before.

Women go first, 23 in all, one of whom is in an advanced state of pregnancy and the children. There are 35 unaccompanied minors. Everyone – women, men and children – touch the ground without shoes and wrapped in blankets or large jackets, carrying blue sacks with their few belongings. The Red Cross staff immediately supplies them with boots, shoes and slippers, divided by size. An operator in a clown costume along with a handful of colleagues also brought a large box of sweets. As they descend, they are ushered into the tensile structure of the terminal, a large heated shed that runs for 200 meters along the quay, where the medical facilities are located (Covid tests are immediately carried out and the positives separated from the non-positives), an area social for refreshment and that for identification. They have been prepared for the occasion, given that this is a purely summer facility. Inside the shed, a woman holds a 17-day-old baby in her arms and tries to calm him down as she cries. Her possibly older sister kisses him on the cheek.

On the spot several local administration representatives including the mayor of Ravenna Michele De Pascale and 300 men and women: doctors and health workers, members of the Red Cross, firefighters and law enforcement agencies. In Porto Corsini everything was ready early in the morning. In addition to the medical tents, there are areas for social support, Red Cross operators and clowns for the many minors. Panettone, milk, hot drinks, coffee, but also toys and clothes are available. Finally there is an area for recognition and identification. An initial health check will still be carried out on board the ship by three maritime health doctors. “A ship of migrants here in Ravenna is a novelty – said the prefect castrese de rosa – but as soon as we found out we got on the move and the organizational machine started. What you see here is a miracle of commitment, will and collaboration on the part of everyone”.



(ansa)

“The landing operations are proceeding without any problems. The overall organizational work put in place is truly extraordinary, at the level of Emilia-Romagna, which once again confirms itself as a land of welcome and solidarity – underline the president of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniand the Councilor for Welfare, Igor Taruffi-. Those who talk about closed ports should come and see these people up close, including several children, get off the Ocean. In this regard, it must be said that the decision to send a ship here to Ravenna that was in the Mediterranean, and therefore to force it to spend so many more days of navigation to reach this port, effectively means keeping it away from where it is needed, and stop her from saving more lives. A decision, this one that for us is not shareable “.

“A wish that these families, these people can build a future that lives up to their dreams” writes the Pd secretariat Louis Tosiani.



“Women raped in Libya”

“The women were all raped,” says the voluntary operator of the Ravenna Local Health Authority Giammaria Fiorentini, retired oncologist, at the reception of Ocean Viking migrants in Porto Corsini. “In the Libyan concentration camps, this is unfortunately what happens, and these people come from there”.

As for the health conditions of the passengers, none appear to be in serious condition, but it seems that many of them may have scabies or tuberculosis. “All diseases – adds Fiorentini – that in Italy we are no longer used to treating”. Medical examinations are still ongoing.

Schlein: “Meloni is working on a decree that criminalizes solidarity”

“It is absurd that the government, in clear violation of the law of the sea, lengthens the journeys of those who have saved lives, but in the meantime, the best answer is this warm welcome – he declares Elly Schlein – And while Giorgia Meloni works on a decree that criminalizes solidarity, in Emilia-Romagna we are working, as always, for a full and dignified welcome, like the one we saw last week in Livorno. Humanity lessons for those who still can’t get out of the false and propaganda rhetoric of closed ports and naval blockades”.

The Patriots banner and the response: “Let’s stay human”

During the night, a banner with the words “Closed ports for safe cities” was hung in the port area, in the terminal area. To claim the gesture in a note, attaching a photo, was the National Movement of Romagna – The Network of Patriots. “Changing government, persistent (European) bad acquaintances”, reads the note in reference to the ship’s NGO. “The new decree signed by the Meloni government does not solve the problem” as “the landings continue and the new sanctions for NGOs that disobey the guidelines are practically useless”. And again: “The immigration problem is a priority that even the current government does not want to take into consideration. The idea of ​​a multi-ethnic and cosmopolitan society has failed”. No one thinks the same way, quite the contrary. On the platform the banner. “Let’s stay human” is shown by the many who believe in hospitality.



De Pascale: “What strategy does the government have?”

“From January the theme will be to understand what the new guidelines of the government are”. Thus the mayor of Ravenna Michele De Pascale about the landing. “This affair was a turmoil: the ship had been given an official address to go to La Spezia, then it was redirected to Ravenna and we don’t know what the reasons were. We want to understand from the government – he underlines – what the strategy is: it is legitimate , although I don’t agree with it, that northern ports are also asked to do their part but we need to understand how, when, with how many ships, in what conditions and with what investments.These are new issues that must be tackled with attention, great humanity and with great professionalism.