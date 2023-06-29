Home » Rawalpindi Police flag march across the city
Rawalpindi Police flag march across the city

Rawalpindi Police flag march across the city

Wednesday June 28, 2023, 9:48 pm

Rawalpindi (Staff Reporter) Rawalpindi Police flag march across the city, the flag march was led by SSP Operations Captain (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, senior officers, SHOs, traffic police, dolphin squad and district police participated in the flag march. Participated, according to the details, under the direction of CP Osaid Khalidhamdani, Rawalpindi Police conducted a flag march across the city. , Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad and District Police participated, the Flag March started from Police Lines Headquarters, Karamar Chowk, Chauhan Chowk, Rawal Road, Haji Chowk, Transformer Chowk, Chah Sultan Road, Glass Factory Chowk, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, New Mahalla. Chowk, Alam Khan Road, Fawara Chowk, Dingi Khoi Chowk, Bansanwala Chowk, Jama Masjid Road, Imambara Chowk, Bani Chowk, Asghar Mall Road, Rahmanabad, Chandni Chowk, Kohati through Committee Chowk, Liaquat Bagh Chowk, Murir Chowk, It passed through Qasim Market, Charing Grass, Chauhar Chowk, Mall Road, Imambargah Qasr Sajjad Road, Dhok Syedan, Kalma Chowk and ended at Police Lines Headquarters. It is an expression of determination of Rawalpindi Police against criminals and anti-social elements, safety of life and property of citizens is the first priority for which all measures are being taken, fool-proof security arrangements are being ensured on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

