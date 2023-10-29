Home » Ray guard in the Sultana de los Andes
News

Ray guard in the Sultana de los Andes

ARTISTS.

The Quito group, GUARDARRAYA, gave a double show in our city, on Saturday, October 28 at the León Theater.

After selling all the tickets for the concert scheduled for 9:00 p.m. this Saturday, the band found it necessary to give another concert so that people in the center of the country would not miss the opportunity to see them live in one of the shows with which they conclude this 2023. The second announced concert took place at the same Teatro León at 7:00 p.m., with two seats: VIP and Regular, with a value of $20 and $15, respectively.

Unlike the third location that the other concert has, Backstage, which not only has the seats closest to the stage, but also has a meet & greet with Guardarraya and an official cap. The band’s next stop will be Quito with a symphonic show, thus closing their live performances in 2023.

