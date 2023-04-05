But crisis – that doesn’t fit with RB. A crisis describes a disruption that lasts massively over a longer period of time. three games? Long time? Massive disruption? One of the defeats was against Manchester City, perhaps the best club team in the world, the last against the second best Bundesliga team from the second half of the season – Mainz 05. These are games that you don’t have to lose, but you can lose. Rose therefore said at the press conference before the game against Borussia Dortmund: “There is no reason to doubt us”.