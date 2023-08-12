RBC BlueBay AM prefers to de-risk and wait for more attractive market entry points from FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. RBC BlueBay AM prefers to de-risk and wait for more attractive market entry points

According to Mark Dowding, Fixed Income CIO, it cannot be completely excluded that a favorable investment environment could give way to a moment of awareness in which market sentiment suddenly turns negative

The downward trajectory of consumer price increases was also confirmed by this week’s inflation data. However, the cost of living is hovering well above the target Federal Reserve. In Europe, on the other hand, the ECB updated its projections highlighting a moderation in inflation expectations in a relatively weak economic context. “While the hike cycle appears to be over, the time does not appear near when it is reasonable to think about a reduction in interest rates,” said Mark Dowding, Fixed Income CIO, RBC BlueBay Asset Management.

AN UNCLEAR VIEW ON US RATES

For the moment, the manager prefers not to express a clear view on US rates and views the market more on a tactical than a structural basis. The risk assets, for their part, seem to already incorporate a lot of good news. It is true that a recession does not appear imminent and could be avoided altogether, however a period of below average economic growth on the back of monetary policy tightening is to be expected…

