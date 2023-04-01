© Reuters. RBC BlueBay AM remains optimistic on the European banking sector



BlueBay CEO Mark Dowding believes the environment for European banks is the best in 15 years and sees no risk of deposit flight

It remains to be seen whether the tightening of financial conditions it will replace the need for a rate hike. In the USA, meanwhile, policymakers have the tools to manage both price and financial stability, while European events highlight the importance of trust in the system. Meanwhile in Japan the central bank seems willing to accept higher inflation. In general, however, uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased and market sentiment remains fragile.

YIELDS HAVE RETRACTED UPWARDS

These are the considerations of the ‘week of the markets’ by RBC BlueBay AMby the IOC Mark Dowding, according to whom after the tumultuous movements of the last two weeks trading conditions have calmed down somewhat. On the rates side, yields have retraced a bit higher, remaining substantially lower on the month, with investors continuing to evaluate whether and how much the financial conditions will take the place of a rise in interest rates…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge