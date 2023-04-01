Home News RBC BlueBay AM remains optimistic on European banking sector From FinanciaLounge
News

RBC BlueBay AM remains optimistic on European banking sector From FinanciaLounge

by admin
RBC BlueBay AM remains optimistic on European banking sector From FinanciaLounge
© Reuters. RBC BlueBay AM remains optimistic on the European banking sector

BlueBay CEO Mark Dowding believes the environment for European banks is the best in 15 years and sees no risk of deposit flight

It remains to be seen whether the tightening of financial conditions it will replace the need for a rate hike. In the USA, meanwhile, policymakers have the tools to manage both price and financial stability, while European events highlight the importance of trust in the system. Meanwhile in Japan the central bank seems willing to accept higher inflation. In general, however, uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased and market sentiment remains fragile.

YIELDS HAVE RETRACTED UPWARDS

These are the considerations of the ‘week of the markets’ by RBC BlueBay AMby the IOC Mark Dowding, according to whom after the tumultuous movements of the last two weeks trading conditions have calmed down somewhat. On the rates side, yields have retraced a bit higher, remaining substantially lower on the month, with investors continuing to evaluate whether and how much the financial conditions will take the place of a rise in interest rates…

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

See also  Ivrea, costs for the athletics track increase

You may also like

Medellín: Daniel Quintero’s lightning operation fell on the...

Japanese foreign ministers visit China over the weekend...

Copper thefts, police vanquish gang in Novara –...

Hwang Young-woong, a letter posted on the fan...

They rejected the crime of a guajiro university...

Mountaineer from Vicenza who died in an avalanche...

A report discussing violence against women in Tangiers

SOS for the Colombian glaciers

Xi Jinping Meets with Lee Hsien Loong and...

Valle dei Templi Agrigento, enhancement of the area...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy