RBC rates HSBC HLDGS as ‘Outperform’

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyzer) – The Canadian bank RBC has raised the price target for HSBC from 800 to 825 pence on the basis of the recently published quarterly figures and left the rating at “Outperform”. Analyst Benjamin Toms increased his estimate for the British bank’s adjusted pre-tax profit in the coming year in a study available on Friday. The expert now expects higher yields./la/he

Publication of the original study: 08/11/2023 / 4:06 p.m. / EDT First distribution of the original study: 08/11/2023 / 4:06 p.m. / EDT

Note: Information on the disclosure obligation in the event of conflicts of interest within the meaning of Section 85 (1) WpHG, Article 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 for the analyst firm mentioned can be found at

The HSBC Holdings share is currently trading at a minus of -1.26% and a price of EUR 7.313.

Analyzing institute: RBC
Analyst: Benjamin Toms
Company analysed: HSBC HLDGS
Stock rating new: positive
Price target new: 8.25
Course target old: 8
Currency: GBP
Time frame: 12m

