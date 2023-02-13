The reunion of the Mexican band has caused a whole ‘boom’ among its most loyal followers, which is why its members added more dates to their tour.

On January 19, Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez saddened thousands of their fans from various parts of the world by not including many countries on their ‘Soy Rebelde Tour’, including Colombia.

At that time, the group announced that its ‘tour’, which starts on August 25 of this year, would only cover more than 20 cities in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Brazil, leaving out its audience in Central America, South America and Europe.

As was to be expected, the news that RBD would not visit Colombia left his followers upset, who took to social media to express their disappointment.

However, shortly after it became known that there was a possibility that the protagonists of ‘Rebelde’ would finally come.

They will soon make an official announcement of the RBD concert in Colombia

Given the evident sadness of the RBD followers in various parts of the world, Anahí Puente wrote a message of gratitude and something “hopeful” in the stories of her Instagram account.

“Thank you infinitely for so much love for our great news. We are still in ‘shock’. Just to think that we will be together again. And she added: “Calm down. Not everything is said”.

Now, it became known that the visit of this group to the country would already be a fact. Through various social networks dedicated to publishing information about RBD and the Radio Tiempo station, they called on the group’s fans to meet this Monday, February 13, in Provenza, Medellín, where they will make an important announcement.

“We will be there, because the Rebel generation is more alive than ever. Wear your best rebellious ‘outfit’ and enjoy what RBD, Radio Tiempo Medellín, Ocesa and Diomar García Producciones have prepared for us”, they wrote through the Elite RBD Colombia Oficial Instagram account.

Everything indicates that the talks and negotiations with the band came to fruition, and the arrival of the Mexicans in Colombia could take place between November 11 and 12 of this year.