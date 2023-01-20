Home News RBD confirms dates and countries for its 2023 tour, Colombia off the list
RBD confirms dates and countries for its 2023 tour, Colombia off the list

by admin
RBD confirms dates and countries for its 2023 tour, Colombia off the list

RBD is one of the most recognized groups in the world, this happened since the Mexican version of ‘Rebelde’ was launched, a telenovela adapted from the original Argentine idea. The Mexicans took this production to another level and managed to turn it into a worldwide phenomenon that identified thousands of young people.

The band made up of Anahí, Maite Perroni, Christopher Von UckermanChristian Chávez and Dulce María, will meet again after 15 years apart. RBD made their return to the stage official in 2023 with the ‘Soy Rebelde Tour’ this Thursday, January 19, finally confirming the dates and places that the band will visit, after the expectation that had aroused the excitement of all their fans at the world.

However, his followers in Colombia are not very happy with the announcement, since the country is not included in the list. Despite this, it is speculated that there will be a second announcement with other countries and dates for the ‘Soy Rebelde World Tour’. At the moment, the confirmed countries are: United States, Brazil and Mexicothe agenda being distributed by cities and dates in this way:

  • El Paso – August 25
  • Houston – August 27th
  • New York – September 1
  • Fairfax – September 2nd
  • Greensbord – September 3
  • Chicago – September 8
  • Denver – September 10
  • Phoenix – September 13
  • Las Vegas – September 14
  • Miami – September 22
  • Orlando – September 23
  • Atlanta – September 24
  • Edinburg – September 27
  • Arlington – September 30
  • Austin – October 1
  • San Jose – October 6
  • Sacramento – October 7
  • San Francisco – October 8
  • San Diego – October 13
  • Fresno – October 15
  • Los Angeles – October 19
  • Sao Paulo – November 17
  • Rio de Janeiro – November 19
  • Monterey – November 24th
  • Guadalajara – November 26
  • Mexico City – December 1
