The Soy Rebelde Tour will have a fourth date, as confirmed by the organizers of the event and of course the iconic band. The last presentation will be on November 3, 4, 5 and 6 of this year.

Fans of this musical group that marked several generations, will be able to access the pre-sale ticket office from this March 1 at 9 in the morning, through the Dale platform.

The values ​​of the tickets will be from 99,000 pesos plus the service, up to 920,000 pesos with the same added value. On the other hand, the boxes will have a minimum of 10,500,000 pesos up to 17,000,000 both values ​​include the service.

So far, no more presentations have been confirmed in other cities, news that has discouraged Colombians, as it was expected that they would also play in other regions of the land of coffee.

“There will be 4 dates that will make us vibrate with emotion. For logistical issues, calendar in the region and availability of dates, They will be the only RBD shows we will have in the country”, said the logistics company.

Finally, the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, celebrated the new statement from the group made up of: Anahí, Dulce María, Christopher Uckermann, Maite Perroni and Christian Chávez. “Thank you RBD for trusting Medellín. 160,000 spectators, more than 100,000 visitors that will generate employment and a historic economic benefit for the city. Welcome everyone to beautiful Medellín,” she wrote.