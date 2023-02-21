In recent weeks the fans of RBD They received good news after the iconic band announced that after so many years apart they had decided to return to the stage with a tour in which they would revive their greatest hits.

However, the day the dates were announced, a wave of disappointment engulfed Colombian fans who realized that their country was not included in this exclusive list that quickly through social networks asked the singers and actors to open new spaces. on his tour.

The truth is that this request ended up materializing as the days went by, when the group included Colombia in its list of shows, exciting its followers.

Although initially the group would only have one date, during the first ticket sale it was evident that it would be necessary to open a second date.

In this way, Eticket, the company in charge of ticket sales, opened its platforms for ticket sales on Monday, February 20, which ended up selling out again very quickly.

Despite the fact that many thought that they could no longer go to one of the most anticipated concerts of this year, after being sold out again they announced a third date.

RBD will have three shows in Colombia