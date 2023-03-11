Rebelde is one of the most popular Latin television series, recognized by millions since its premiere in 2004. It marked an entire generation that has grown together with its main actors and whom they have followed during these years, so much so that after announcing the Mexican tour for this 2023, tickets have sold out in record time.

Well, the channel Caracol, one of the most watched in the country, announced the following through its social networks: “get ties and white shirts ready”, which confirmed the return to Colombian screens of the famous series that made it successful. to the RBD group. In the afternoons, soon, you will be able to appreciate the phenomenon that has revolutionized the entire world.

It is only known that it will return in the afternoon, however, the exact time is not yet known. Several fans of the series have already spoken on social networks after the announcement of the caracol channel. “If they put it on after the 7 o’clock newscast, they fill up with ratings”, “if they think that I will see it for the tenth time, they are correct” or “They have to broadcast it at night. The rebellious generation works until 6”are some of the comments from Rebelde fans.

Users denounce alleged fraud with tickets for RBD

From the moment in which the global phenomenon of RBD announced his return to the stage, the world was revolutionized. The idea of ​​having Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Von Uckerman singing once again those songs that became the anthem of many generations, moved many fans of the group.

Colombia was no exception, since it was confirmed that RBD would come to the country in November of this year, the very judicious followers of the group turned to the platforms that sold the tickets for the first confirmed date on February 15. So positive was the response from the Colombian fans that two more dates were opened, opening the possibility of a fourth.

The sold out in a few minutes, has left out thousands of people who want to attend any of the dates, which has generated a scenario of possible resales and scams that users on social networks are already denouncing.

“Hello, don’t fall, messages are coming to buy tickets that can be false or resold, I don’t know, but just in case,” @_neyderab commented on his Twitter, a user who reported some suspicious messages that came to his cell phone, this, before an offer of RBD concert tickets. Before the tweet, a user under the profile of @idkmgc shared her similar experience: “I got the same message. I guess they had my number from last year when I asked for some Coldplay tickets but I didn’t want to buy because I smelled like a scam and indeed they were scammers. They are changing names and numbers all the time.”