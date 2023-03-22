Home News RC released – iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3 before the market | News
While in the USA there were not only two particularly active “Spring Break” weeks with the highest level of travel activity for many years – and last weekend there was also the (actually Irish) St. Patrick’s Day to be celebrated – the development department continued to actively participate in the next system updates worked. These are now available from the developer area as the fifth pre-release version, declared for the first time as “Release Candidate”. So there won’t be another beta, maybe another RC.

It is therefore very likely that updates will be available as early as the coming week. There may not only be new systems, but also news in the Mac area, as the rumor mill has said several times. Hardware and software updates have often gone hand in hand, this time it would be macOS 13.3 and the MacBook Air 15″.

The next system updates
As is (almost) always the case, Apple updates the entire range of systems in one fell swoop. Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Apple Watches, and most HomePods, usually get updates the same evening — except for the annual major releases, when Apple allows more time. The concrete improvements of the upcoming updates are already well known. Here’s how Apple worked on:

  • iOS: Web push supported for the first time
  • tvOS: Various performance improvements
  • iPhone 14 Pro: Display of power consumption on the “alway on” display
  • Podcast app improved, management of subscriptions and episodes should be easier
  • HomeKit platform: After problems last year, this is the second attempt to switch to the new architecture
See also  Volunteer fire brigade: Annual service meeting of the Holzen extinguishing train - all news - news portal - life in Dortmund

The currently available system builds
The following pre-release versions are currently in the App Store Connect developer area. You will find the version, build number and the date of publication in the list. Those who take part in the public beta, i.e. the public test program, usually have to wait a day longer.

System Buildnummer Published
macOS 13.3RC 1 22E252 21.03.2023
iOS 16.4 RC 1 20E246 21.03.2023
iPadOS 16.4 RC 1 20E246 21.03.2023
watchOS 9.4 RC 1 20T253 21.03.2023
tvOS 16.4 RC 1 20L497 14.03.2023

