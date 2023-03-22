It is therefore very likely that updates will be available as early as the coming week. There may not only be new systems, but also news in the Mac area, as the rumor mill has said several times. Hardware and software updates have often gone hand in hand, this time it would be macOS 13.3 and the MacBook Air 15″.
The next system updates
As is (almost) always the case, Apple updates the entire range of systems in one fell swoop. Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Apple Watches, and most HomePods, usually get updates the same evening — except for the annual major releases, when Apple allows more time. The concrete improvements of the upcoming updates are already well known. Here’s how Apple worked on:
- iOS: Web push supported for the first time
- tvOS: Various performance improvements
- iPhone 14 Pro: Display of power consumption on the “alway on” display
- Podcast app improved, management of subscriptions and episodes should be easier
- HomeKit platform: After problems last year, this is the second attempt to switch to the new architecture
The currently available system builds
The following pre-release versions are currently in the App Store Connect developer area. You will find the version, build number and the date of publication in the list. Those who take part in the public beta, i.e. the public test program, usually have to wait a day longer.
|System
|Buildnummer
|Published
|macOS 13.3RC 1
|22E252
|21.03.2023
|iOS 16.4 RC 1
|20E246
|21.03.2023
|iPadOS 16.4 RC 1
|20E246
|21.03.2023
|watchOS 9.4 RC 1
|20T253
|21.03.2023
|tvOS 16.4 RC 1
|20L497
|14.03.2023