RCEP enters a new stage of full implementation, Changzhou issues the province’s first certificate of origin to the Philippines_Xinhua News Agency

On June 2, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement came into effect for the Philippines. So far, all 15 member states in the agreement have completed the entry into force procedures, which marks that RCEP has entered a new stage of full implementation.

On the morning of the 2nd, Changzhou Customs issued the first certificate of origin for exporting to the Philippines under RCEP in Jiangsu for Chenfeng (Jiangsu) Garment Co., Ltd. With the certificate, the company’s exported men’s shirts worth US$14,800 can enjoy zero-tariff treatment in the Philippines, saving the company US$2,000 in taxes. Since the beginning of this year, the company has applied for more than 300 RCEP certificates of origin, and the visa amount has reached 50 million US dollars.

Yin Aiguo, Manager of the Foreign Trade Department of Chenfeng (Jiangsu) Garment Co., Ltd. said: “About 60% of our overseas trade uses RCEP. The reduction of foreign customs clearance rates can greatly enhance the competitiveness of our exports.”

In recent years, the scale of economic and trade cooperation between Jiangsu and the Philippines has gradually expanded, and the fields of cooperation have been continuously expanded. According to statistics from Nanjing Customs, from January to April this year, the province’s import and export to the Philippines was 18.63 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.4%.

Zhou Yusheng, director of Nanjing Customs Customs Department, said: “After RCEP officially came into effect for the Philippines, in the field of trade in goods, the Philippines, on the basis of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, will enjoy zero-split goods such as automobiles and parts, some plastic products, textiles and clothing, air conditioners and washing machines. Tariff treatment. After a certain transition period, the tariffs on the above-mentioned products will be gradually reduced from 3%-30% to zero, and at least 2,000 enterprises in Jiangsu Province will enjoy the above-mentioned tariff dividends.”

(Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation · Financial Media News Center Reporter/Yin Meiyou, Yang Fan, Zhang Yunxi Contributed Film Station/Editor of Changzhou Station/Zhang Meng)