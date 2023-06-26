Re-Distribution: Majuba Hill Copper Corp. outlines a 50 to 100 million tonne exploration target in the Majuba Porphyry in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC – June 26, 2023 / IRW Press / Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE: JUBA / OTC: JUBAF / FSE:4NP) (“Majuba Hill Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101 101) entitled “Technical Report for the Majuba Hill Copper Project, Pershing County, Nevada, USA” (“Technical Report”) on the Company’s flagship copper porphyry project. The technical report is dated June 20, 2023 and is valid until March 14, 2023.

