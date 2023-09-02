Re-elected Denis Cabezón to the Codechocó Board of Directors

With the participation of 99 representatives of councils and indigenous reservations of the Department of Chocó, in the municipal seat of Bajo Baudó, Pizarro, the election of the representative and substitute of the Indigenous Communities before the Board of Directors of Codechocó was carried out, for the period 2024 – 2027.

For the purposes of the principle of transparency and the legitimacy of the process, the election day was attended by the municipal representative of Bajo Baudó, Xiomara García, in order to guarantee the participation of the communities in the process and compliance with the rule.

The session was chaired by Angelmiro Dogirama Dequia, as president, and Jonathan Marmolejo Cabrera, as secretary, who after the official installation read out the candidates that could be elected today, thus, they were unanimously elected as representatives of Indigenous Communities before the Codechocó Board of Directors, for the period 2024-2027, Mr. Denis Cabezón Cárdenas, from the Wounaan de Pizarro indigenous community and Joselin Cáizamo Cabrera, from the Embera Dóbida indigenous community, as substitute.

Arnold Rincón López, CEO of Codechocó, congratulated the new directors and invited them to continue working for the consolidation of opportunities and sustainable development in the subregions.

